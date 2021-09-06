Tools for Schools: Mamou High School

KATC and Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies are at it again with Tools for Schools, , heading to another classroom to deliver supplies that they need.

Anna Olivier tells us that today supplies were delivered to Mamou High School.

Teacher Kaitlyn LaCaze says she applied for supplies for her students to use in art class.

"I applied for Tools for Schools because Mamou High School doesn’t necessarily have an Arts department. Me and the band teacher we pretty much are the Arts department so last time I taught Fine Arts I had to supply a hundred percent canvases, paintbrushes, paper, everything out of my own pocket," LaCaze says.

The delivery means students can do actual art projects in class, she says.

"I did apply for Tools for Schools so that everybody could have an equal opportunity to do art projects," she says.

LaCaze says she hopes this will give her students a boost.

"I requested some paintbrushes, canvases, some paint. Hopefully, it won’t last us all year long but it will at least be able to like kickstart our year doing some projects and not just learning off of paper packets and slideshows about the arts we want to like do the arts," she says. "Thank you, Tools for Schools and the Jim Oliver’s Family of Companies!"

