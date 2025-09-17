Tools for Schools: Leonville Elementary

KATC’s Tools for Schools visited Leonville Elementary to provide resources for the school’s guidance office.

Students unboxed items that administrators and teachers say will help them build social and emotional skills and develop techniques for better self-expression.

“Leonville Elementary is the core of the community,” says Whitney Zerangue, Principle at Leonville Elementary. “The staff and parents support each other to meet the needs of our students.”

KATC and the Jim Olivier Companies are grateful for the opportunity to offer our own support through Tools for Schools to the teachers and staff who make it their daily mission to teach and inspire.

“We want to continue to sponsor Tools for Schools until every single child has a good, solid education...and then beyond” says Anna Olivier, CEO, Jim Olivier Companies.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel