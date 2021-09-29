Tools for Schools: Lafayette Parish

Once again KATC is partnering with Jim Olivier Family of Companies for Tools for Schools. This week, we’re delivering supplies to Lafayette Parish.

Teacher Kaylan Walters said she applied for Tools for Schools because she saw there was a need in her classroom, and felt like TFS could support that need and help them out.

She requested items like a document camera and a webcam.

"Especially because if we go hybrid or virtual learning again, I have those items that were necessary that I kind of struggled with last year because I didn't have it," she explained.

Walters also requested necessities like paper, pencils, and highlighters.

"Programs like Tools for Schools I think are beneficial and super helpful for educators all over, like I know we all need it and some of us may lack the funds for it," said Walters. "So having this opportunity in a program like this really does help us out a lot."

