Tools for Schools: Kaplan High School

Tools For Schools is back on the road once again thanks to Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies and today we’re on the road in Vermilion Parish making a delivery.

Anna Olivier says we're delivering supplies to Babette Foster at Kaplan High School.

"I requested from Tools for Schools an IPad and a keyboard to update our technology in the classroom," Olivier says.

It's going to take things up a notch in her classroom, she says.

"So the IPad, we’re going to use it to help classroom discussions. It takes it to the next level instead of just talking about it verbally," she explains. " We can display it the students get more involved they get more excited instead of just paper and pencil."

TFS really helps, she says.

"This program Tools for Schools is amazing and I appreciate that y’all do this for the community. The students will love it, it’s just all around a great program. Thank you to KATC and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies," Foster says.

