Tools for Schools: Jeff Davis Parish

KATC's Tools for Schools and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies is making another teacher's supply wish come true.

This week, we're delivering supplies to Jeff Davis Parish, says Anna Olivier.

Teacher Abby Langley said she requested more technology items for her students.

"As far as the construction paper, the headphones - they're going to be really excited about headphones because we give them these things at the beginning of the year, but usually in the middle of the year if it's broken, we're kind of like, 'Sorry, it's broken, we don't have anymore,'" she says. "But now we can replace those things for them. So I think they'll be really excited about that. I'm so excited about Tools for Schools to get more materials for my classroom for my students and for other teachers and the middle school department to use for our students. Thank you to the Jim Olivier family of companies and KATC!"

