Tools for Schools: James Ward Elementary School

KATC and the Jim Olivier family of companies are back again with Tools for Schools.

This week, Anna Olivier says we're heading to James Ward Elementary in Jeff Davis Parish.

Teacher Shelby Broussard says the school has just started to have organized physical education again this year. Lots of equipment is needed, because what they had just wasn't enough.

"This is our first year at James Ward in a long time have an organized PE, and we needed things like beanbags and volleyball nets and things like that to practice, fine motor skills, and different skills kids might not be able to practice at home," Broussard says. "We were super excited because we had some equipment but we didn't have all the equipment we needed, and we have a large student body here so we needed more things to accommodate that."

Tools for Schools came through, she says.

"Having the supplies from Tools for Schools has helped the kids a lot," she says. "PE benefits the kids because it lets them come and release their energy, so they're more focused in the classroom. It also allows them to learn skills that they might not learn at home because of the equipment we have here. Thank you. KATC and the Jim Olivier family of companies."