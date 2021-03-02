Menu

Watch
CommunityTools for Schools

Actions

Tools for Schools: Highland Elementary

items.[0].videoTitle
Tools for Schools Highland Elementary
Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 20:18:05-05

Not all learning has gone virtual this year and for the kids that are still in school, they still need supplies. So thanks to KATC’s Tools for School and the Jim Olivier’s family of companies we’re getting those kids exactly what they need.

Today, Anna Olivier delivered supplies to teacher Holly Gaspard at Highland Elementary in Eunice.

"I requested a lot of math supplies and science supplies and organization supplies," Gaspard tells us.

Gaspard said this is her first year as a teacher, and she really appreciates the help.

"So receiving supplies from Tools for Schools is important to me because I’m a first year teacher and obviously I didn’t have that much and this helps so much create a learning environment that I want for my students," she says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.