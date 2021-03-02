Tools for Schools: Highland Elementary

Not all learning has gone virtual this year and for the kids that are still in school, they still need supplies. So thanks to KATC’s Tools for School and the Jim Olivier’s family of companies we’re getting those kids exactly what they need.

Today, Anna Olivier delivered supplies to teacher Holly Gaspard at Highland Elementary in Eunice.

"I requested a lot of math supplies and science supplies and organization supplies," Gaspard tells us.

Gaspard said this is her first year as a teacher, and she really appreciates the help.

"So receiving supplies from Tools for Schools is important to me because I’m a first year teacher and obviously I didn’t have that much and this helps so much create a learning environment that I want for my students," she says.

