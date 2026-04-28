Tools for Schools helps Washington Career & Tech establish positivity program

Washington Career & Technical Campus is using their inaugural year to establish a strong foundation in academics and school culture.

Principal Tommy Jones says a major focus has been launching a comprehensive Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program alongside meaningful teacher appreciation efforts.

“I really wanted to do something for the staff as well as the students,” says Jones. “I wanted to be able to give them incentives in support of everything they are doing for academics.”

With the help of KATC’s Tools for Schools, Washington Career and Technical campus received items like pens, notebooks, and tote bags, along with wristbands and cups for use for student and teacher appreciation.

Jones says the campus is actively working to build positive school culture where students and teachers feel valued and are motivated to succeed.

“As a newly established school, we are seeking assistance to make these important programs sustainable and impactful,” he says.

Jones hopes that his students and staff feel “poured into” and given the best environment to train and develop skills in the career paths of their choice.

“I think it means a lot for the students as they grow and excel in their future,” he says.

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