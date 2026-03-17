Tools for Schools helps Evangeline Reimagine Academy cook up career skills

Evangeline Reimagine Academy is serving up essential life skills and career opportunities for students enrolled in the culinary arts program.

According to culinary instructor Darious Ceasar, his budding chefs spend their instruction time building their kitchen repertoire and exploring new methods of preparing, cooking, and presenting dishes.

“These students, I treat them as if they were my own children,” he says. “This class is a perfect example for them to keep going. If they mess up a dish, they just keep going.”

Grilling, smoking, and dehydrating are just a few of the cooking concepts students will learn next school year thanks to a recent delivery from Tools for Schools.

“Many students learn best through hands-on activities, and a fully supplied kitchen gives them the chance to explore creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving in a practical way,” he says. “When students can prepare full recipes from start to finish, they gain confidence and independence”

Ceasar adds that the program does more than provide a future for students, it allows them to invest in themselves.

“Having the right tools teaches students about nutrition and healthy eating,” he says. “When students learn how to cook fresh meals, they are more likely to make healthier choices outside of school.”

Ceasar says the access to these new tools will provide a stronger foundation for students as they choose their next path, whether they pursue culinary arts in high school or as a future career.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member at the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could receive up to $500 in supplies for your school.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel