Tools for Schools: Glendale Elementary

Students in Ms. Courtney Rasa's 3rd grade ELA class at Glendale Elementary got a big surprise from the Tools for Schools Team.

The class received learning aids focused on helping students practice their comprehension and grow their vocabulary. Ms. Rasa says the resources will allow her to give better one-one-one guidance to any struggling students and help boost their literacy skills.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel