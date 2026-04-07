Tools for Schools fosters curiosity, hands-on learning at Coteau Elementary

Curiosity is fueling hands-on learning in Brooke Floris’s classroom at Coteau Elementary.

Whether Floris is covering daily math practice or exploring the stars above, she says her students share an eagerness to learn when lessons are hands-on.

“They’re always asking questions,” she says. “Sometimes, the questions blow my mind. My favorite part about teaching my students is that they always want to know more and understand why things happen.”

Floris says her students learn best through experiences that encourage exploration and apply new concepts directly. When Floris's students can visualize their work and the world around them, she says her lessons transform from boring to engaging.

"When they have paper and a pencil, that's boring," she says. "But the moment you give them a board and a marker, they become eager to learn and participate."

Among the items delivered by KATC’s Tools for Schools were marker boards to encourage classroom participation and a solar system and constellation model, which Floris says will offer new perspectives and spark an interest in learning.

“Seeing their reaction, especially to the globes, really warms my heart,” she says. “Having a visual they can touch, see, and manipulate really puts things into perspective instead of just reading about it.”

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