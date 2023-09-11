Tools for Schools: Evangeline Reimagine Academy

VILLE PLATTE, La. — KATC has teamed up with Jim Olivier's family of companies to get much needed school supplies back into the hands of teachers. Today, we delivered supplies to Evangeline Parish.

"I think the ERA, Evangeline Reimagine Academy, is very important to this community because it's giving us something new and something refreshing for the kids to be a part of and the culture of positivity and effort and, you know, making school fun," said ERA Art Zone teacher Katie Lacaze. "It overflows into the community."

Tools For Schools stepped in and provided Lacaze's class with aprons and screen printing kits to help them settle into a new environment. Lacaze explained, "We actually have aprons currently, but they are recycled, donated aprons from a fast-food restaurant. So, they do get the job done. But like I mentioned earlier, we're trying to identify, like identify ourselves as a new place, a new group of people. So, I also ordered screen printing kits so that we could print our logo on these aprons, and they would be ours."

According to Lacaze, the program has been a great help to the teachers of Louisiana.

"Thank you so much for keeping this program alive. It's been so helpful to all the teachers of Louisiana, and we really appreciate it. And we hope you keep doing it forever and ever."