Tools for Schools: Eunice High School

The weight room at Eunice High School is getting an upgrade.

While most of the weights in the space are large, heavy weights used by male students, Coach Jeanne Elfert says she wanted smaller dumbbells for core strength and weight exercises for her girls' PE classes.

“I wanted to show them how, off of a couple of dumbbells, they could have a full-body workout,” she says.

Elfert plans to create workout routines and incorporate the dumbbells in lessons for years to come.

“Eunice High School is home. We’re all family,” she says. “I love them with all my heart, and I want to teach them anything I can.”

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel