Tools for Schools delivery helps Green T. Lindon focus on education

Finishing their academic year strong is the focus for students at Green T. Lindon Elementary.

According to second grade teacher Charlotte Kizziar, the close-knit community of teachers and students always searches for opportunities to improve classroom success.

“We care about each other, and we want to see everyone succeed,” she says. “We want to see everyone grow and do well.”

Kizziar reached out to KATC’s Tools for Schools and requested resources to help build on the success of her students and students at Green T. Lindon. Among the items requested were classroom timers to practice reading fluency, dry erase board erasers for individual student learning, and pencils to replenish an ever-disappearing stock.

“Pencils practically disappear into thin air,” she says. “You’d think we have magicians here.”

Another focus-based necessity were headphones. Tools for Schools was able to deliver enough for each student at Green T. Lindon. It’s a resource that Kizziar says is important for end-of-year testing.

“We really needed headphones for the whole school,” she says. “We use them for different times and for standardized testing. Without them, it can become a bit distracting to other kids.”

Kizziar says when her students can focus and perform at their very best, they blossom into stronger learners.

“My favorite part about teaching these kids, is seeing how much they change from the beginning of the year to the end of the year,” she says. “They just grow so much.”

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