Tools for Schools Delivers Tech Upgrade to Park Vista Elementary

Fourth graders at Park Vista Elementary were surprised with an upgrade to the tools they use during digital learning.

Headphones, computer mice, and storage pockets were requested to replace some of the outdated or broken items the students currently use.

“Our fourth graders are ready to learn, but their technology is holding them back,” says teacher Molly Lafleur. “We lose valuable instructional time looking for working mice and headphones from other classrooms just to finish a daily lesson.”

Lafleur says the new resources will help her students focus on retaining the information found in their lessons rather than searching for working equipment to complete them.

“Our students need reliable USB mice and headphones to focus on their work rather than their equipment,” she says. “A dedicated class set eliminates this daily stress and provides every student with the functional tools they deserve to succeed.”

Teacher Summer Breaux says the success of her students is all a part of the job.

“When they get what we’re learning, that’s my favorite part,” she says. “To see them grow.”

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member at the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could receive up to $500 in supplies for your school.

