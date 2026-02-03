Tools for Schools: Coteau Elementary School

Students are jumping into a new semester of learning at Coteau Elementary thanks to a delivery from Tools for Schools.

“Our kids come to school wanting to learn,” says fourth-grade teacher Cheria Theriot. “They thrive to know more. They are very engaging and love to learn new things.”

New headphones were delivered to replace older models that were beginning to lose their function. Theriot says the headphones will be shared between her two classes and allow her students to better complete their reading assignments and benefit students who need audio assistance when working.

“I hope this gives them a sense of, as they grow older, giving back to their community,” says Theriot. “We have stories in our reading series that encourage giving back. I think this will be another great example of that real-life giving.”

Rounding out the delivery were composition notebooks for daily assignments, supplies for craft projects, and jump ropes to keep students on the move.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

