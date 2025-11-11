Tools for Schools: Comeaux High School

New is the theme this season for the Comeaux High boys' soccer team. A new chapter highlighted by new players, a new head coach, and new soccer balls delivered by Tools for Schools.

The team was in desperate need of new training equipment to put them back on the path to the playoffs.

“When I got here last year, the balls were not of this quality and caliber," says Head Coach Mason deNux. "This is a morale boost to help them compete against the best schools. Now, they have the best tools to compete.”

On top of training with less than adequate equipment, deNux says that the team faced a tough blow last season with the departure of their head coach and nine senior team members.

"Comeaux High is a historic and scrappy school," he says. "Recently, it’s gotten a little smaller compared to where it used to be, but the kids still fight like it’s a big school."

He says it's a privilege to teach and coach students who come to class wanting to do better and come to the field wanting to be the best.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel