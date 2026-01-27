Tools for Schools: Center for Academic Programs

KATC’s Tools for Schools kicks off 2026 with a delivery of resources to students at the Center for Academic Programs in St. Landry Parish.

According to CAPS Principal LaShondra Taylor, the alternative school, as a program, receives minimal funding from the school district. That lack of funding does not stop the work she and her staff do to ensure all students can prosper, regardless of why they attend.

“When people say, ‘Oh, you’re at the alternative school; you’re with those bad kids,’ I tell them no, my kids are not bad; they just made a bad decision.”

Taylor says the school functions as a place where children can continue their education during suspensions, instead of sitting idly at home with nothing to do.

“They are my why. The reason I come to work," says Taylor. "I greet my students every day with a smile, by name, so that they know they are individuals and not just another person attending school.”

The Center requested headphones with microphones so students in listening and speaking courses, like foreign language, can complete their coursework without interruptions or distractions. Replacement whiteboards were also delivered so teachers and students can start fresh when working in the classroom.

“This Tools for Schools delivery shows them someone else cares. It brings a little more excitement to learning,” Taylor says.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

