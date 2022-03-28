Tools for Schools: Carencro High School

KATC’s Tools for Schools is sponsored by the Jim Olivier family of companies.

Tools For Schools is back on the road with another delivery thanks to KATC and the Jim Olivier family of companies.

Anna Olivier tells us we are delivering supplies to Jennifer Allain at Carencro High School.

Allain asked for supplies for her students' garden.

"With that gift card items that we're going to purchase some more of these boxes and more dirt, vegetable plants, seeds. We lost some of our tree because of the freeze," Allain says.

She'll also purchase some gardening tools for the students to use.

"They're super excited and ready to start planting for the spring and hopefully they will see a harvest before they leave for the summer," Allain said of her students. "They're very excited about receiving the items."

Last year, the garden was in rows but the elements "took over," she said.

"Now we have a box where even students in wheelchairs can participate," she said. "So I'm really excited about receiving the items, and we send a big thank you to the Jim Olivier family of companies and KATC."