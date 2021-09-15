Tools For Schools: Broussard Middle

KATC and Jim Olivier's Family of Companies is at it again with this week's Tools For Schools, giving to classrooms in need.

This week we're delivering supplies to Broussard Middle School, Anna Olivier says.

Teacher Chloe Moreau tells us she applied to receive bookmarks for her students, who love to read.

"My students are great readers, they love to read, and they've been asking for bookmarks almost every day, so I asked for bookmarks."

Moreau also asked for headphones, so her students can read or listen to audio books through the public library.

"A lot of them enjoy listening to audio books, so I got headphones for that reason," she says. "And I have students who require their tests read aloud, so if they take the test online it's a lot easier to just listen to the questions and the answers and they need headphones for that."

The first-year teacher said she applied for Tools For Schools because "it's really hard starting off without any supplies and my students needed a lot of things...."

"When I found out I was selected, I was super excited and I told my students first thing," Moreau adds. "They've been asking me for some of these things, so I was excited for myself, I was excited for my students to finally get what they need."

