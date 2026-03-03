Tools for Schools brings learning incentives to Leonville Elementary

When it comes to learning, students at Leonville Elementary are making positive choices and discovering how responsibility and good behavior can lead to increased academic success.

According to Principal Whitney Zerangue, teachers use the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework to encourage students to build positive, safe, and engaging environments. With a focus on academics, Zerangue says her teachers see fewer disciplinary incidents, increased student engagement and attendance, and a stronger sense of pride and belonging among students.

To support this positive behavioral growth, KATC’s Tools for Schools delivered boxes of learning incentives for students and teachers.

“We got a lot of items for our PBIS parties where we can do raffles and the kids can win prizes,” says eighth-grade ELA teacher and PBIS chair Alyssa Sonnier. “And this way, we're able to provide those incentives, and it allows the kids to really work toward it.”

Printers and ink were also on the delivery list, providing teachers with access to a vital part of curriculum planning and lesson development.

“We got printers, and that is so important for teaching,” says third-grade ELA teacher Katelyn LeBlanc. “We got ink, which is amazing. We are so very thankful for that.”

LeBlanc and Sonnier say they want their students to understand that community plays an important role in keeping schools and education supported.

“I feel like the community members are listening to our needs, and they care,” says Leblanc. “I feel like you’re a part of Leonville Elementary School. They are here with us in the supplies they provide.”

“It means the world that you want to take part and help us,” says Sonnier.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member at the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could receive up to $500 in supplies for your school.

