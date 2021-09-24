Tools for Schools: Breaux Bridge Primary

KATC's Tools For Schools is going out once again this week to help our local students. We're going to be heading to another school this time around.

This week, we're delivering supplies to Breaux Bridge Primary, Anna Olivier says.

Teacher Faith Skipper requested various supplies to help prepare her students for the school year.

"I originally applied because a parent notified me to do so, a parent actually first notified me to make an Amazon wish list which I hadn't even thought of," she explains. "And then after that, it was just ironic that another parent said, 'Oh, you should apply for Tools For Schools.' So I went ahead and applied for it. Even though I didn't have much on my list. I like to provide as much needs as I can for my students because I feel like a prepared student is ready to learn and I don't want my students to worry about anything except coming in the classroom to learn."

Skipper says when she found out she was selected, she"literally freaked out. I usually do not get things like this and when it happened, my heart started beating fast. I was super excited. I literally told my class that we got some supplies coming for us with additional from other supplies that we did receive. I was so excited I can't express how blessed I am to receive that."

