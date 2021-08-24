Tools for Schools: Billeaud Elementary

The school year is underway, and that means Tools for Schools is on the road again thanks to Jim Olivier's Family of Companies. We're making a delivery in Lafayette Parish this week, where Martial Billeaud Elementary asked for something that can help kids focus while running, Anna Olivier tells us.

"We requested to get iPods with their cases so that way when we go and truck track, students have music to listen to and have fun with," said teacher Donna Denais.

She said music is an integral part of the school's programs, and the iPods will help everything run a little bit better.

"We use it to start the class, we use it to stop the activity," she explained. "So it gives a really good visual and sound that the kids know when to start and stop and it just makes things run a lot smoother."

Denais added she was so excited to find out Billeaud Elementary had been selected for Tools for Schools.

"Tools for Schools is an amazing opportunity to help our students get the things that they truly need throughout the school year that we may or may not be able to get them because of fundraisers and stuff being cut," she explained.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel