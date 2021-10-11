Tools for Schools: Beau Chene High School

KATC's Tools for Schools is going out once again to help our local students. This week, we're heading to St. Landry Parish.

Today, supplies were delivered to Beau Chene High School to help one classroom run more efficiently, Anna Olivier says.

Teacher Germaine Benoit says she applied for Tools for Schools because she feels Beau Chene is already an amazing school, so she felt like her students having all the supplies they need would make their experience even better and her job more perfect.

Some of the supplies Benoit requested include a filing cabinet, highlighters, manila folders, file crates, markers, whiteboard spray, and more.

"Just things to make the classroom run more efficiently," she said. "I think the kids are going to be just really excited about all the supplies that we're getting and that they're going to be able to just be more involved in our lessons, and that they'll always have what they need. But I really want to thank KATC's Tools for Schools and Jim Olivier's Family of Companies for these supplies for my students to succeed and excel."

