Tools for Schools: Arnaudville Middle School

Students in Ms. Latasha Siverand's 6th grade ELA class are getting connected to reading and grammar thanks to new resources from Tools for Schools.

The class received a new laptop to help enhance their lessons, provide access to online educational resources, collaborate on projects, and develop their digital literacy skills. New books were also delivered. Siverand says it is her hope that the materials will foster a culture of reading, improve literacy skills, and support differentiated instruction for her students.

"I believe the stronger the literary skills are, the better the opportunity is for success in all areas of their life," Siverand says.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

