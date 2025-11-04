Tools for Schools: Acadiana High School

Ellison, Faulkner, Heller, Huxley, and Plath—these are the authors AP literature students at Acadiana High are discovering this year.

KATC’s Tools For Schools delivered five sets of novels chosen for their ability to open up student perspectives beyond Scott, Louisiana.

Ms. Jade Porche says she wants her students to see, through literature, the lives, experiences, and challenges faced by others. The novels will help prepare her students for the upcoming AP exam and allow them to see a world outside of their own.

Students will hold literary circles to discuss in what ways the books speak to them. The discussions, Porche says, will challenge the way they think and interpret the literature.

“It’s really cool to teach freshmen and then to see them grow up into senior year; I get to see them change,” says Porche. “To see them in that growth, it’s really cool to be a part of that chapter in their lives.”

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

