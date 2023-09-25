Tools for School: Broadmoor Elementary School

LAFAYETTE, La. — KATC has teamed up with Jim Olivier's family of companies to put much-needed school supplies back into the hands of teachers. Today, we're surprising students at Broadmoor Elementary School.

"Broadmoor is honestly just an amazing school altogether," says kindergarten teacher Ashley Graffeo. "To our community, it specifically helps the children get the education that they deserve. And honestly, Broadmoor as a whole here, every single teacher that is here, we are like a family."

Tools For Schools stepped in to support Graffeo during her first year of teaching by providing a classroom rug for her kindergarten students.

"It is very hard to get supplies for your classroom, so when I heard about tools for schools, I automatically filled out the form and requested this classroom rug."

This rug holds immense significance, especially in a kindergarten setting.

"And it means a lot, especially for a kindergarten classroom, because it provides a space in the front of the classroom for whole group instruction."

Furthermore, the rug Graffeo selected includes specific spots for her students, aiding them in staying focused and engaged during lessons.

According to Graffeo, the program has been a great tool for teachers' classroom needs.

"Tools for Schools is so amazing, and I'm thankful for you all because it provides teachers tools that they need in their classroom."