Mamou Elementary Building Skills through Tools for Schools

At Mamou Elementary, students in Mrs. Autumn Landreneau’s second-grade class know that starting small can lead to great success.

“In Mamou, we are a close-knit community with a lot of support from our parents and small businesses,” says Landreneau. “Our staff here is amazing, and our administration is even better.”

Landreneau requested math manipulatives and ELA sight cards, along with dry-erase boards and other hands-on learning resources, to challenge her students and help improve their skill levels as they navigate the remainder of the school year.

She stressed the importance of small-group learning and how starting small has allowed her students to grow in their understanding and mastery of their lessons.

“Our students thrive in small groups,” she says. “These materials will allow us to create strong foundational groups to help our students reach the levels they need.”

Landreneau says her students and their love of learning are what fuel her, making teaching at Mamou Elementary more than a job.

“It's a passion," she says. "I love these kids. I get up and come to school for these kids."

