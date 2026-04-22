Eunice High building on performance with Tools for Schools

Having the right tools for every task is essential for delivering a strong performance on the court and in the classroom.

Eunice High teacher and coach Kassidi Thibodeaux knows her athletes and academics reach their potential when they feel invested in.

“Whenever someone or something is poured into you, you get to give back to them,” she says. “I feel like these tools are going to affect their performance.”

Thibodeaux requested classroom supplies like a rolling whiteboard, pencils, and pocket organizers along with basketballs, a basketball rack, and tennis balls for her athletes.

She says she hopes these resources make her students feel confident in themselves and connected to the Eunice High community.

“Whenever I see the way they are eager to learn, even on the days they’re not, they’re just really great kids,” she says. “I love that I get to be a part of their lives.”

Whether solving math problems or practicing footwork drills, Thibodeaux says student comfort is key to developing eager learners and improving performance.

“At the end of the day, this is for them, not me,” she says. “Whenever they feel comfortable in a space, they’ll feel comfortable to learn and ask questions.”

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