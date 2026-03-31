Estherwood Elementary takes learning to the floor with Tools for Schools delivery

For Estherwood Elementary’s only pre-kindergarten class, learning means using all the spaces in their classroom environment.

While tables and chairs are great options for working on fine motor skills like, writing, coloring, and cutting, another space in Jessica Gaspar’s classroom has become an essential part of developing well-rounded learners.

“The rug is essential in pre-K for our classroom management,” says Gaspar. “We needed a new rug. We had an old one that was dirty, stained, very used, and very loved.”

KATC’s Tools for Schools delivered a new colorful classroom rug to give Gaspar’s students a fresh, updated space to explore letters, numbers, colors, and shapes with their peers.

Gaspar says the rug is a great addition to her lessons and will allow her to focus on social, language, and math skills in a space that immerses her students and makes them feel like a part of the curriculum.

“The grow immensely,” she says. “They definitely teach us a lot of patience, and we love them like our own family.”

Other supplies delivered to Gaspar’s classroom includes sanitizing wipes, Play-Doh, and printer ink for classroom work.

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