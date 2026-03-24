Center for Academic Programs connects to success with Tools for Schools

Building strong connections is how the Center for Academic Programs ensures their students meet successful academic outcomes.

Teacher Pamela Clemmons says access to digital tools is a key factor in improving student equity and engagement.

“When these students transition to our school, we try to instill in them a positive attitude so they can go back to their base school,” she says. “We need these kids to understand the importance of their future.”

Tools for Schools delivered headphones, wireless mice, and organizational resources to help CAPS reach learning and participation goals. The tools, according to Clemmons, will set a positive tone for her students as they move forward in their educational journeys.

“These items will create engaging, interactive, and personalized learning experiences to increase student progress rather than just passive screen time,” she says.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member at the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could receive up to $500 in supplies for your school.

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