Time is running out to purchase your 2022 St. Jude Dream Home ticket

Time is running out to be entered to win not just this year's St Jude Dream Home, but a 2022 Mazda 3 Sedan. Your $100 ticket must be purchased by midnight tonight.

The home is on 100 Foxtail Trail in Broussard in the Sabal Palms in Broussard. The home, which has been built by McLain Companies, has an estimated value of $700,000.

The 3,100 square foot house features:



4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Upscale kitchen with state-of-the-art Bosch appliances

Luxurious primary suite with spa-like qualities and private entry

Outdoor living and dining

For $100, you can win not only the home, but several Early Bird Prizes. The next Bonus Prize Deadline is Thursday, June 16th. That prize is a $10,000 American Express gift card.

The drawing for the home and all of the prizes is June 29th, 2022. To buy your ticket, head to www.dreamhome.org or call 800-724-191

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel