THIS WEEKEND: Open House sessions begin at the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home

Open House sessions are now set for the 2024 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home.

The home will be open from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The address is 201 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard.

Tickets are now available for the home.

The beautiful home, built by McLain Companies in Magnolia Trace subdivision, has an estimated value of $675,000.

The four-bedroom, 3.5 bath home will be given away on June 26, 2024 on KATC.

It's a classic southern lux home, with a cutting edge kitchen and scullery, featuring Bosch appliances. Breathtaking Kichler lighting adorns every space, and the opulent primary suite features Brizo features and a Shaw custom shower. This 3,000-sq ft. home will be heated and cooled by a state-of-the-art Trane system.

Also up for grabs are two early bird prizes: a $10,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Dream Day Foundation and a 2024 Honda HR-V LX, donated by Dream Day Foundation and Team Honda of Acadiana.

The VISA gift card winner will be drawn from folks who bought their tickets by Thursday, May 2.

The Honda winner will be drawn from folks who by their tickets by Thursday, May 23.

There also will be a bonus prize - a $10,000 gift certificate toward a residential home generator plus installation, courtesy of Sirius Power Generation - for folks who buy their ticket by Thursday, June 13.

Tickets can be purchased online at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-724-1918.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opened in 1962 when childhood cancer was considered incurable. Now, the hospital leads the way in research and treatment to defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

No family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. The hospital has helped push the overall survival rate of childhood cancer from 20 percent to 80 percent today.

Here's a fact sheet on both the giveaway, and St. Jude: