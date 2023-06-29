St. Jude Dream Home winners announced

The drawing for this year's St. Jude Dream Home was held Wednesday and the winner of the home and several other prizes are listed below.
- 2023 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House, built by McLain Companies: Randolph Ledet of Iota, LA
- Special Letter Prize - $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store: Richard Broussard of Abbeville, LA
- Tickets On Sale Prize - $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial: Gerald Fornoff of Youngsville, LA
- Early Bird Prize – 2023 Honda HR-V LX, courtesy of Team Honda of Acadiana and Dream Day Foundation: Thomas Hebert of Opelousas, LA
- Bonus Prize - $10,000 gift certificate toward a residential home generator plus installation, courtesy of Sirius Power Generation: Barbara Brown of Opelousas, LA
