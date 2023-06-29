St. Jude Dream Home winners announced

The drawing for this year's St. Jude Dream Home was held Wednesday and the winner of the home and several other prizes are listed below.

2023 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House, built by McLain Companies: Randolph Ledet of Iota, LA

Special Letter Prize - $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store: Richard Broussard of Abbeville, LA

Tickets On Sale Prize - $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial: Gerald Fornoff of Youngsville, LA

Early Bird Prize – 2023 Honda HR-V LX, courtesy of Team Honda of Acadiana and Dream Day Foundation: Thomas Hebert of Opelousas, LA

Bonus Prize - $10,000 gift certificate toward a residential home generator plus installation, courtesy of Sirius Power Generation: Barbara Brown of Opelousas, LA

