St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 Winners Announced

Organizers said this years ticket sales have raised over $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thanks to many generous donors, all 13,000 tickets were sold on June 8, 2022. The funds are used towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission of ending childhood cancer.

If you would like to support St. Jude, despite missing out on the giveaway, click here.

Below are the winners of this years prizes:

Prize: $1,000 gift card courtesy of Doug Ashy.

Winner: Marie Doiron of Lafayette.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: $2,500 American Express gift card courtesy of The UPS Store

Winner: Julie Meyer of Lafayette

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: 2022 Mazda3 Sedan courtesy of Acadiana Mazda & Dream Day Foundation

The actual vehicle features/options, including but not limited to vehicle style, color, design, and interior and exterior features will be determined by Sponsor.

Winner: Dolores and Robert Dallas of Lafayette

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: $10,000 American Express gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial

Winner: TBA

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: 2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home time and materials courtesy of McLain Companies

Winner: TBA

