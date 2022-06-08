Sold Out! 13,000 St. Jude Dream Home tickets purchased

Organizers say tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home are now sold out.

Ticket sales have raised over $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

All 13,000 tickets for the home were sold as of Wednesday afternoon June 8. The house and other prizes will be given away on June 29, 2022.

The home is a 3,100-square foot, four-bedroom home in the Sabal Palms subdivision in Youngsville. Its estimated value is $700,000.

For more information on the home, click here.

