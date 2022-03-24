Supply drive benefits those affected by the St. Bernard Parish tornado

A supply drive will be held Friday to benefit those affected by the tornado Tuesday in St. Bernard Parish

The Spirit of Acadiana Day of Giving drive on March 25, 2022, will be accepting cleaning supplies and bottled water donations from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm at the United Way of Acadiana campus at 215 East Pinhook in Lafayette.

Items being accepted:



Bottled water

Bleach

Buckets

Dust Masks

Gloves (chemical resistant and heavy duty work)

Household cleaner

Large contractor garbage bags

Sponges

Scouring pads

Scrub brushes

Liquid disinfectant soap

No other donation types will be accepted.

The donation drive will be held by KATC, United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank

National Guard members will be on hand to help unload supplies.

