Watch
CommunitySpirit of Acadiana

Actions

Supply drive benefits those affected by the St. Bernard Parish tornado

Accepting cleaning supplies and water donations
SOA - Tornado Web.png
KATC
SOA - Tornado Web.png
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 17:06:14-04

A supply drive will be held Friday to benefit those affected by the tornado Tuesday in St. Bernard Parish

The Spirit of Acadiana Day of Giving drive on March 25, 2022, will be accepting cleaning supplies and bottled water donations from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm at the United Way of Acadiana campus at 215 East Pinhook in Lafayette.

Items being accepted:

  • Bottled water
  • Bleach
  • Buckets
  • Dust Masks
  • Gloves (chemical resistant and heavy duty work)
  • Household cleaner
  • Large contractor garbage bags
  • Sponges
  • Scouring pads
  • Scrub brushes
  • Liquid disinfectant soap

No other donation types will be accepted.

The donation drive will be held by KATC, United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank

National Guard members will be on hand to help unload supplies.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.