Spirit of Acadiana: The sound of Christmas giving

His name is James Conley and he has been ringing a bell for the Salvation Army for 16 Christmases.

Born over 52 years ago in Franklin, Conley has known a thing or two about challenges, bad decisions, and missteps.

In fact, that's what guided him to the Salvation Army in the early 2000s.

"I've done not too much good things, but this outweighs it all, no matter what," says Conley. "Being jolly, giving back, helping the kids. I'm helping everyone at once."

Conley's spot is Super One Foods at Ambassador and Robley in Lafayette.

And when it came to bell ringing, Conley says he just grabbed the bell and went to work.

"As long as I can hear the noise, if you can hear it, we're all good," says Conley. "I love to jingle and mingle. It's like I'm laughing and talking with the angels."

The bell is music intertwined with a message.

James Conley's message rings true and tells a tale for all who truly believe.

Believe in the goodness of people and that together, with groups like that Salvation Army, we can make a difference and change lives.

