Spirit of Acadiana: SOLA & Love our Schools— A match made in education

They're called matching grants. When you donate a dollar, a dollar is matched.

This year, Love Our Schools is going to do just that, but they plan on matching a whole lot of dollars.

"Well, it's about education,” begins Love Our Schools’ Ryan Domengeaux. “We had the opportunity to support the school system and this year we had the opportunity to bring in all of the schools in the Lafayette Parish School System and over 45 schools have registered to participate this year.”

SOLA Giving Day is May 6, 2021. That is when nonprofit organizations, in this case Lafayette Parish Public Schools, raise money via online donations.

This year, Love Our Schools is going to match-equal-double--- those dollars. For ALL 45 schools.

“It is a lot of schools,” agrees Domengeaux. “You know, these schools need the support and we have afforded an opportunity through a matching grant for all 45 schools to not only raise money through SOLA Giving Day, but also through a matching grant for the monies that they raise up to $500 per school.”

The matching of funds doesn't end there, though.

Dollars raised by the school, then matched by Love Our Schools will be matched yet again by the Lafayette Public School System. In simple terms, one becomes two and then two becomes four, etc. etc.

“There's an opportunity for the school system to match that thousand dollars with another thousand as long as it's a qualifying capital improvement item for the school,” says Domengeaux.

Every dollar matters. A dollar becomes two dollars which then becomes four; $500 becomes $1000 which then becomes $2000.

That's the kind of collaborative thinking that can change things for our schools.

SOLA Giving Day is May 6th, and each of the Lafayette public schools has its own fund on the Community Foundation of Acadiana and SOLA Giving Day websites.

Make your contribution and watch your dollars grow.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel