Spirit of Acadiana: Setting resolutions for 2022

A New Year means new resolutions to strive towards.

As the new year began, students at Holy Family in Lafayette shared their goals for 2022 with Scott Brazda.

The third graders all had different answers but all of them say they've made the promise to do just a little more this year.

Among the resolutions, reading more, getting outside to play, and being kind to others.

Setting resolutions for 2022

