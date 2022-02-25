Spirit of Acadiana: Sending diamonds to space

Space. For Dianna Ray Jewelry in Lafayette, it doesn't get any bigger.

"We decided that we wanted to do something big and exciting and out there. Just to get our name out there and get people's attention," said Dianna Rae High of Dianna Rae Jewelry.

The jeweler is essentially a trailblazer.

And what Dianna Rae is going to do is, basically, take one small step for man and one giant leap for the jewelry industry.

Sending diamonds into space is not only big for them, but for small businesses everywhere.

"We get to be the first small business, the first woman-owned business, the first jewelry store to send diamonds to the International Space Station, bring them back and make them into beautiful jewelry," said High.

Dianna Rae has partnered with NASA and Space-X to send the diamonds to space.

"We're pre-selling them now, because there's so many options when it comes to diamonds. That I wanted the clients to choose what they wanted to send," she said.

Dianna Rae Jewelers will spend $60,000 to have a kilogram of diamonds and gemstones spend about a month on the space station.

A purchase of a certified space stone will not only get customers a diamond, but an invite to an October launch party in Florida.

An app to track the space station as it sails across the heavens above will also be available.

"So you can take your family outside and say, 'there goes my diamond'. It's a whole thing," said High.

