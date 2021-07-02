Spirit of Acadiana: Save a life by donating blood

You need surgery.

You might ask about the doctor, ask about the hospital, about your insurance. But most people don't ask, "Is there enough blood available?"

Summertime blood shortages are a reality, and in tonight's Spirit of Acadiana, Scott Brazda tells us how you can be a lifesaver.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel