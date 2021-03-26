Spirit of Acadiana: Reading, Writing, and...Etiquette!

Here at Ascension Episcopal School their THRIVE class, they are learning great lessons of etiquette, among them being how to properly applaud.

Yes, there’s a right way to clap. I didn’t know that, either.

Since January of this year, THRIVE has turned its attention to etiquette, to manners. "It's a pilot program we're running because we knew, all the kids were smart, and all the kids had talent, what would make them sparkle and shine in the world today,” says instructor Lynley Jones. “And we thought we could enhance them and their lives by teaching them how to behave."

“When they come in the ladies cannot sit down until the men have seated them. So, L.J .will you show us how that works?" asks Ms. Jones. Fifth-grader L.J. goes into action, addressing a young lady and holding her chair. "May I?" "Certainly!"

The politeness continues and impresses yours truly. Time to open a door. "May I?" "Certainly."

But that's not all. Not even close. The Fifth-graders have learned, among other things, how to set a table, how to fold a napkin, and how to properly eat soup. "You're supposed to take the spoon and go from the bottom,” a student tells me, as I improperly lick the bowl.

There’s the right way to sit. There’s a right way to climb stairs. And there’s simply a proper way to walk.

And what’s the takeaway, I ask. Will someone like Eric Broussard become the ultimate master of all things ‘etiquette’? “I don't know about the most well-behaved,” he smiles, “but I try to practice it whenever i can.”

