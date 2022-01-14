Spirit of Acadiana: Paying tribute to Lafayette grocery greats

Two grocery stores different in location, name, and ownership, but the same in mission and purpose.

At M&S Grocery on Alexander in Lafayette. The 'S' stands for Sandra Degeytaire. But Sandra's grocery store legacy actually comes from her mom, Eula Comeaux.

Anyone who went to USL in the sixties, seventies and early eighties, remembers Comeaux's Grocery Store.

"My mom was the greeter, the mother, the sister, the grandmother of all USL children," said Sandra. "And on weekends, she was the one playing the French music and dishing out music left and right."

Sandra and her husband Millard opened M&S Grocery in 1973. And after her mom passed away in early November of last year, Sandra reflected on the things she learned from Miss Eula and has brought into M&S.

"Always have good food, make sure the quality's there, take care of your customers, and make sure they know when they walk in, they are number one," she said.

And to Breaux's Mart.

In 1959 Wallace Breaux started the Minute Mart before opening his larger Breaux's Mart in 1983.

And right up until his death on November 14th, at the age of 86, Breaux continued to touch lives and was a vital part of the Upper Lafayette community.

Breaux's Mart continues to thrive at its Moss Street location, a family-owned full-service grocery store holding its own against much larger companies.

Wallace Breaux himself gave Scott these words of wisdom over 20 years ago about how the store has survived.

"It's kind of a family secret, but I can tell you. Hard work. Hard work. just finding about your competition, and what they're doing wrong, that's what we try to capitalize on," he said.

Eula Comeaux and Wallace Breaux, two legends in Lafayette's grocery store world passed away within two weeks of each other in November of 2021.

"They both had the same concept: people come first. The customers come first," said Sandra.

