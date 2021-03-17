Spirit of Acadiana: Partnership for the kids

It's a math class... but in the grand scheme of things.. it's more than just a math class. It's school, but in terms of the big pictures, it's more than just reading and writing. Welcome to Holy Family School's after-school tutoring program. the brainchild of neighboring Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, the program brings together teachers and students and mentors and life-lessons.

“You'll see our tutors interacting with the kids, life skills, character building, teaching them study skills,” says Bridge Ministry’s Education Director, Charita Roy, “and you'll see them sharing God's word with the kids.”

The Bridge brought in the college mentors who teach, talk, motivate and relate. 18-year Darrien Batiste, a kinesiology major at UL, says he wants to lay a foundation for greatness. “Seeing the next generation, and you can really influence them to change the world. A lot of people don’t really amount to anything, so why not try to influence someone to be something someday.” The teachers are there as well. Tammi Woerner, semi-retired, got back into the game. Between now and the second week of May, her hope for her students is improvement--big, small, no matter-- but improvement nonetheless. “So they’ll perform a little bit better on the LEAP test when that time comes around,” explains Woerner, “but also in their regular academic subjects and their regular academic grades.”

Come summer, the project will continue, but shift locales. For six weeks, the Holy Family kids will head to Bridge Ministry for more of this fabulous enrichment program.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel