Spirit of Acadiana: National Radio Day

You may not know the names Nicola Tesla or Guglielmo Marconi, but even so, you are more than acquainted with the devices and technology they helped create.

KATC's Scott Brazda is happy to dial up more information on National Radio Day in this Spirit of Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel