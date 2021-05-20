Spirit of Acadiana: Flood the Love for Patrick Hardy

LAFAYETTE, La. — Patrick Hardy is battling cancer. But Sunday afternoon in a Lafayette neighborhood, friends are being asked to gather and flood him and his family with love, to show them they are not alone on this journey.

"Patrick?” says Flood The Love co-organizer Kate Labue. “He embodies the Spirit of Acadiana."

And her organizing partner Jennifer Gardner agrees.

“And we just wanted to give back all the love that we could and start this journey off right. So 'Flood the Love' was the appropriate name."

Thirty-three days ago, Hardy was officially diagnosed with a 'anaplastic astrocytoma grade 3 - a malignant brain tumor -cancer. I've known him for a couple years---not well mind you - we've visited a little a few times.

And the courage he is showing on the eve of his surgery? An amazing testament of his faith.

“With the diagnosis of a brain cancer,” begins Hardy, “I just made the decision that i can be afraid and stay on the couch all day, or i can kind of walk in faith and not in fear."

It's important for Hardy to set an example - to express his belief in God - and showing his daughters and stepson not to walk in fear of something he cannot control.

“It provides anxiousness, but it's not something I lose sleep over at night. I think that's a testament of faith. When you know something major's going on, you can lay your head on a pillow at night and fall asleep.”

His track record for getting involved in local St. Jude functions and the Zydeco Marathon and other events made his wife of two years a fan, his courage and the love friends want to show him this coming Sunday makes Aundria Hardy even prouder.

“And I'm happy that he gets to see it and feel it, because he is amazing. Since the day I met him, he'd give anybody the shirt off his back."

So it's this Sunday, and two friends - Kate Labue and Jennifer Gardner - are calling on others to show up and show love, and laugh, smile, hug with the family, all before Hardy heads to M.D. Andersen for his surgery… his next chapter… his next journey.

"To be able to do something for someone that you care about so much, who gives back to others, there's nothing that feels greater than that."

Flood the Love is this Sunday afternoon, and even if you don't know Patrick, feel free to flood him with your good thoughts and your prayers.

Rest assured. We need more Patrick Hardys in this world.

Those wishing to send Patrick Hardy a note of encouragement can do so at HardyFloodTheLove@gmail.com.

