Spirit of Acadiana: Easter brunch preps in Breaux Bridge

Sunday mornings in Breaux Bridge. And Cafe' Sydnie Mae opens for brunch....

"….which starts, by the way, at 9:47—sharp,” smiles owner David Puckett.

That’s because 9:47 is about when 9 o'clock mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church across the street ends. So, at Cafe' Sydnie Mae--- named after an amazing legislator---there's Sunday brunch...

“…it has grown bigger than we ever thought,” adds Puckett.

But then, we talk Sunday Brunch on Easter, a time of renewal and rebirth, especially after a rough 12 months or so. “Everything's finally starting to become new again, it’s a day we get to heal, it's a day we get to say ‘thank you' for all we've got. Easter 2021 is a very special day for us,” says Puckett.

David Puckett's staff will have the place ready to go... even with seating still not a full capacity. And there will be specials, entrees, desserts. “If you like crawfish there’s the crawfish-stuffed lamb chop. Then for dessert, there’s a homemade chocolate souffle, with homemade white chocolate, homemade frozen custard, and---there’s a theme here—it’s homemade.”

Hours Sunday will be from 9:47 a.m. to 2 p.m., but don’t worry; if you’re still eating at 2 p.m. you’ll still get the same Café’ Sydney Mae TLC.

“My wife and I work very hard, to make sure, when you walk out that door, that you had a great, Easter Sunday brunch experience with us. at any time you're with us. It’s all about the experience, did you get the value, did you get the entertainment, did we treat you right? And we want you to have that experience."

There’s only one potential problem with Easter Sunday Brunch at Café’ Sydney Mae, laughs Puckett. “I hope you made reservation already! It's going to be a great day!”

