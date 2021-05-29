Spirit of Acadiana: Children's Museum of Acadiana returns to normal hours

LAFAYETTE, La. — Starting this coming Tuesday, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana is back to regular hours for the summer, and let’s make this crystal clear: it is great to hear kids' voices at CMA once again.

"It was really sad to be so quiet, and we kind of had to get used to the noise again,” laughs Executive Director Carol McManus.

The children have returned to their place, and it's only going to get better. You see, the weekend-only schedule at Children's Museum of Acadiana is about to be a thing of the Covid-past.

"You come out here, you see the smiles, you hear the wonder, the ‘gasp!’ The ‘I got it moment’ or they're experiencing something new and they're proud of themselves" says McManus. "You can't replace that."

There are exhibits old and new.

"Careful,” jokingly suggests McManus. “Hold your breath, Scott. We're about to be under the sea right here."

The it’s time to collect some food items ("favorite grocery store--go shopping”, only to be followed by a Brazda family favorite, the café’. (“…It all looks great and at $8.00 for unlimited boiled crawfish, those are best prices in town”).

The activity at Children's Museum is - and I mean this in a very uplifting way - simply infectious.

Unlimited smiles, fun interactive exhibits, and all in time for the start of six-weeks of summer camps.

"We're doing STEAM - Science Technology Engineering Art & Math - in a CMA kind of way."

The home away from home for many families and schools has gone back to six-days-a-week.

CMA is now operating by using 2-1/2 hour sessions - it's best to reserve a session for your crew - and that way crowd sizes can be controlled a bit and everyone will have a little extra wiggle room.

New exhibits.... community support... and the full-fledged return of customers and staff.

"You know what it is?” asks McManus rather rhetorically. “I call it the sound of 'learning', of 'growth', of ‘wonder’. What does ‘wonder’ sound like? Like this!”

