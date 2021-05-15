Spirit of Acadiana: Celebrating National Dance Like a Chicken Day

At Our Lady of Fatima School in Lafayette, the Spirit of Acadiana going where no Spirit of Acadiana has ever gone before. It's time to put your arms out, shake your tail feathers, and celebrate National Dance Like A Chicken Day!!

Welcome to ‘National Dance Like A Chicken Day’. The Our Lady of Fatima version.

How do you dance like a chicken? I got answers from the kindergarten class. “Flap your wings,” suggested a boy. That was the first step; next? “And you do this as your beak,” said one girl, opening and closing her hand. "And you hop around,” suggested another girl.

It was a revolutionary, journalistic-changing story, I might add, and the Fatima students agreed. “This should be the lead story,” said one. “Why isn't this the lead story?" asked another.

Some students took chicken dancing to a whole other level." (Anniston,” I asked, “how do you dance like I chicken?”) I do this, (she said flapping her arms), and then I put my leg up like that (as she raised her right leg above her head.

There were more questions: "(Is National Dance Like A Chicken Day better than Christmas?) Uh,” answered one boy. “(Don't you wish more politicians danced like chickens?) Yes,” quickly answered another. "(Is this something Fatima should do every day?) Yes," smiled one girl. "(what if school was like this all day? Like you get here, and you dance until 3 o'clock?) That would be amazing,” answered one boy enthusiastically.

And you know what's gonna happen: Pretty soon there's Rhumba With Rhinos and Waltzing with Wildebeasts. We may have started a whole new franchise here. Happy National Dance Like a Chicken Day!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel